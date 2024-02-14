Live coverage: Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting leaves 1 dead, several injured

Kansas City officials confirmed that a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade left one person dead and 10 to 15 people injured.

At the conclusion of the celebratory rally, there were several shots fired west of Union Station near a parking garage and multiple people were struck, a Kansas City police spokesperson told WDAF-TV in Kansas City.

"I’m angry at what happened today," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

Graves said two people had been taken into custody and has heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn’t confirm that.

"This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we’ll remember for some time," Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

The Chiefs released a statement on X, former known as Twitter, which confirmed all of their players, coaches and staff and their families were "safe and accounted for."



"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist," the statement read.

Video from the scene showed victims being loaded into ambulances aboard stretchers as law enforcement officers descended on the spot where, only moments before, Chiefs players and coaches celebrated their second-straight Super Bowl win.

Authorities said they are working to clear Union Station and will release people inside the building once that is complete.

Police are also asking Super Bowl revelers to leave the area and avoid the parking garage.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through," Kansas City Police posted on the X, formerly Twitter.

Police said on X that "child reunification stations" were set up at the main entrance to Union Station, and at 2301 Main St. "We still have several needing reunification," the tweet read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station.

Ofilio Martinez, 48, said he heard shots fired a couple blocks away about 10 or 15 minutes before the gunfire near the Union Station rally.

"This is making me nervous, scared," he said.

The University of Kansas Health System was treating one person wounded in the shooting, said Jill Jensen Chadwick, news director for the health system. She didn’t know the person’s condition.

"When you have this many casualties, it’s going to get spread out among a lot of hospitals so that you don’t overwhelm any single ER," she said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady were at the parade when shots were fired but are safe, Parson posted on X.

"State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts," Parson posted. "As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims."

