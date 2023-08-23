Shots fired between Tacoma police, suspect after chase

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired between the suspect and officers in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

The incident started after 11 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to a report of a "domestic dispute" and the suspect drove away from the scene.

A few hours later, police located the suspect's car, tried to pull him over but he didn't stop.

Investigators said officers chased the car throughout the north area of Tacoma.

According to police, the suspect fired shots at police and officers returned fire in the area of 3300 North Tyler Street.

The man was later taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance cameras that may have captured any of the incidents, is asked to contact Tacoma police.