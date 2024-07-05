Silver Alert activated for missing Auburn man

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who went missing from a home in Auburn.

WSP is looking for Felipe Casillas, who was last seen on Friday at 10 a.m. on 126th Avenue SE in the Lea Hill neighborhood.

Casillas is 5'5", 140 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray slacks, a blue hat, black tennis shoes, and was carrying a grocery bag of clothes.

WSP says Casillas is confused and may not be able to return home without assistance. He also does not speak English.

If you see Casillas, please call 911.

