Blistering hot weather on the way for the Seattle area this weekend

The hottest air of 2024 is arriving this weekend in Seattle. Highs will skyrocket to the 90s for four days in a row. The heat won't just be uncomfortable - it will be dangerous.



Highs this afternoon will jump into the upper 80s to low 90s around Central and South Puget Sound.

Sweltering highs are forecast for Seattle and Puget Sound Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This morning, air quality plummeted in parts of Puget Sound due to smoke from fireworks overnight. Air quality should improve somewhat as we go throughout the morning. If fires crop up in the days ahead, there could be lowered air quality in localized places this weekend.



A Fire Weather Watch has been issued this weekend for the western slopes of the Cascades (in general, above 1,500 feet in elevation) due to hot, dry and unstable air. If any fires do start, they have the potential of spreading rapidly. Do everything you can to avoid igniting fires this weekend.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the western slopes of the Cascades this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Record high temperatures are likely Sunday and Tuesday (potentially on Monday as well). You can plan on scorching, sweltering heat. With overnight temperatures not providing much relief, sleeping could be very difficult in homes that don't have air conditioning. If you don't have A/C at home, I'd recommend heading into a building with cooler air at times the next few days to give your system break.



Check on the seniors in your life to make sure they're staying cool. Remember: never leave pets or people in cars – it could be deadly. If you're cooling off in the water, wear a life vest. We want to make sure you're staying safe in this heat wave!

Temperatures will skyrocket to the 90s for several days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight temperatures will be brutal in the 60s. Temperatures cool to the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will become sweltering in the greater Seattle region this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

