Idaho's Silverwood Theme Park opens longest dueling water coaster in U.S.

The Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho just opened its new "Emerald Forest" water park expansion, featuring the longest dueling water coaster in the United States.

The amusement park, which already features many exhilarating roller coasters, now has a four-acre water park section that includes "Salmon Run," an immersive kiddie area, and the dueling water coaster, "Eagle Hunt."

Eagle Hunt is the first dueling water coaster on the West Coast. It's about 925 feet in length with three high-speed flyingSAUCERs, four hills, and a ProSlide Shadow Effect just before splashing at the bottom.

Eagle Hunt is listed as "medium intensity" and only allows for two riders in each lane at a time. According to the Silverwood website, the minimum height requirement for Eagle Hunt is 3'6" with an adult, and there is currently no listed weight requirement.

Salmon Run, which is dedicated to little adventurers, is an area with eight different water slides for kids to choose from, ranging from 36 to 82 feet long. Whether it's a short twisting tunnel or winding track, kids 4'6" and below are welcome to try out the new slides and enjoy the splash pad.

Apart from the Emerald Forest, Silverwood has dozens of other fun rides and slides with varying intensities. But if you're eager to check out the new section of the park, just know you may be waiting in some long lines, depending on which day you go.

Silverwood is located about 330 miles east of Seattle, or about a five-hour car ride away.

To get tickets or learn more about Silverwood's attractions, visit the theme park's website.

