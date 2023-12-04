Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM PST until MON 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
7
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM PST until TUE 12:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County

Snohomish residents brace for potential 'major flooding' this week

Western Washington under flood watch through Wednesday

Western Washington is under a flood watch from now through Wednesday.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for most of Western Washington through Wednesday due to an atmospheric river with the potential to cause flooding in multiple rivers this week, with expectations of "major flooding" for the Snohomish River.

As of Sunday night, the Snohomish County "One Rain" page indicates that the Snohomish River currently measures under 13 feet but could crest as high as 29 feet by late Tuesday.

The NWS warns of possible flooding in low farmlands and on several roads, including the Snohomish-Monroe Highway and low-lying areas of the lower Snohomish Valley.

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management urges residents to stay updated with the latest weather reports, avoid driving through flooded areas, and refer to the flooding page on the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.

For individuals residing, working, or traveling through flood-prone areas, the Snohomish County Hazard Viewer offers interactive maps of floodplains.