Snohomish residents brace for potential 'major flooding' this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for most of Western Washington through Wednesday due to an atmospheric river with the potential to cause flooding in multiple rivers this week, with expectations of "major flooding" for the Snohomish River.

As of Sunday night, the Snohomish County "One Rain" page indicates that the Snohomish River currently measures under 13 feet but could crest as high as 29 feet by late Tuesday.

The NWS warns of possible flooding in low farmlands and on several roads, including the Snohomish-Monroe Highway and low-lying areas of the lower Snohomish Valley.

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management urges residents to stay updated with the latest weather reports, avoid driving through flooded areas, and refer to the flooding page on the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.

For individuals residing, working, or traveling through flood-prone areas, the Snohomish County Hazard Viewer offers interactive maps of floodplains.