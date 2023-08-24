Snoqualmie man last seen hiking Little Si area found dead

article

UPDATE: Snoqualmie Police and the King County Sheriff's Office say they found the body of Mohamed Ibrahim who had been missing for two weeks.

Search-and-rescue crews found Ibrahim in the Little Si hiking area. Investigators said no foul play was suspected.

Previous story:

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing after hiking Little Si near North Bend on Aug. 15.

According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 20-year-old Mohamed E. Ibrahim was reported missing by Bellevue Police after failing to return to his home in Snoqualmie.

Authorities say Mohamed was last seen at a club meeting at Bellevue College, but he attended virtually while hiking in the Little Si area.

On Friday, the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 1 helicopter performed an aerial search for him, but could not find him. Over the weekend, King County Search and Rescue crews also searched through the Little Si hiking area, but found nothing.

Authorities tracked his cellphone data before his phone died, which showed a tight location ping of 300 meters near the Snoqualmie Valley Trail next to I-90 milepost 32.

Featured article

Mohamed is described as being 6’1", weighing around 155 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is clean-shaven and has scars on his eyebrows.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, gray pants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to call the SPD at 425-888-333, or call 911.