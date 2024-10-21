Sofi Tukker coming to Seattle for 'The BREAD Tour'

Dance and electronic music fans, mark your calendars.

Sofi Tukker is coming to Seattle. The duo will be at the WAMU Theater just next to Lumen Field.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER perform at History on October 11, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

They will make the stop on their "The BREAD Tour" at 8 p.m. on October 30.

Purple Hat, one of the duo's most popular songs, has amassed a staggering 202 million streams on Spotify alone.

With 6.5 million monthly listeners on the platform, Sofi Tukker are taking to the road for their new album "BREAD" which released at the end of August this year.

Information on The BREAD Tour, the artists, and music can be found on the SOFI TUKKER website.

More tickets and information can be found on sites like Ticketmaster.

