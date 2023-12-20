Spanaway man followed & robbed coming out of grocery store, deputies issue warning to public

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning after one man's trip to the grocery store turned into a very scary situation. Deputies say when he got into his car, a stranger followed him inside the vehicle, then put a gun to his head and told him to start driving.

It happened at a Safeway in Spanaway off of Pacific Avenue South. The sheriff's department said they see an increase in robberies like this around the holidays.

"Crazy, I mean I didn’t know it actually happened here," said Tiai Sasiu, a customer at the Spanaway Safeway.

Sasiu says he occasionally goes to the store near 159th and Pacific Avenue South. When FOX 13 spoke with him, he was loading up groceries with his mom.

"People should take a friend with them, just in case something like that does happen, [then] they are prepared," he said.

Last Saturday, a man was robbed at the store at around 7 p.m. The suspect was reportedly wearing gray sweatpants, a dark hoodie and a mask.

The sheriff's department says the suspect walked into the parking lot and can be seen on security video waiting by the entrance for the victim to come out.

"When the victim walked out of the store, he followed him right up to his vehicle," said Sgt. Darren Moss, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

Once the shopper got in the car, the man jumped into the backseat.

"All of a sudden, he got in his backseat and put a gun against his head," said Moss.

The suspect then told him to drive east on 159th, ordering him to pull over at B Street.

"He ended up stealing the victim’s ring, a necklace and his wallet," said Moss.

If you feel like you are being followed, Moss advises that you turn around and go back to the store. Also, he says you shouldn't be afraid to call 911.

"We would rather have you call, us show up and the person is gone, than you don’t call. You just go about your business and something like this happens," said Moss.

To keep yourself safe, Moss advises that you avoid using ATM's after dark, don't leave expensive items in your vehicle, meet online sellers in public places during daylight hours, and park close to store entrances in well-lit, populated areas.

"I think that’s good advice, so you know, you have a lot of eyes and cameras around will help if it happens, said Sasiu.