SPD: Man arrested for DUI in stolen vehicle, crashing into USPS truck

A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night, accused of driving a stolen car while under the influence in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood.

According to police, an officer spotted a stolen car stopped at the intersection of 12th Ave S and S Weller St around 5:30 p.m. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped off.

The car made it roughly a mile, crashing into a U.S. Postal Service van at 20th Ave and E Yesler Way, then crashing into a light post.

The suspect reportedly got out and ran, and police located him nearby and arrested him.

Authorities say the USPS driver was not injured.

Police booked the suspect into King County Jail.