SPD investigates after man checks himself into Harborview with gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Seattle hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says at around 3 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting a man who checked himself into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Authorities say the man refused to identify himself or give out any information about when or how he got shot.

