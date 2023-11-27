SPD Officer quits job amid allegations he worked as 'muscle' for a couple dealing drugs

A former Seattle Police officer is accused of cozying up to a felon, and the felon’s wife in a drug trafficking operation that drew the attention of Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability.

That officer, Brandon Gandy, would ultimately quit his job before being fired. Now, the state’s Criminal Justice Training Commission is piecing through his story in an attempt to determine whether his certification to work as a police officer should be revoked.

OPA records allege that Gandy worked as "muscle" for the woman when she sold drugs in her and her husband's home. They also state that Gandy would occasionally travel with her, while armed, to make deliveries.

In the end, no one was criminally charged. Both the King County prosecutor, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office determined they didn’t have enough information to criminally charge Gandy, though SPD indicated in a letter to Gandy that they planned to fire Gandy had he not resigned.

However, until a private citizen wrote a complaint about Gandy – his police certification was never reviewed.

As FOX 13 has learned, the Criminal Justice Training Commission is now reviewing Gandy’s certification and will soon make a decision on whether he will be allowed to have a future in law enforcement.

It’s unclear whether Gandy has attempted to resurface at another station – multiple attempts to contact him through e-mail, phone and a visit to a home where he once lived turned up information.

Tonight on FOX 13 News at 10, we’ll dig into the investigation of Brandon Gandy – and the reforms that make it harder for officers like him to bounce from department to department after allegations of misconduct.