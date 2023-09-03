SPD: Officers investigating suspicious death in North Seattle

article

Police are investigating a suspicious death in North Seattle late Sunday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a man on the ground near the intersection of NE 40th St and Fourth Ave NE. When they arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators arrived to take over the case.

Authorities have not identified the victim nor provided a cause of death yet.

Anyone with information is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.