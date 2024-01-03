SR-18 reopened after three-car head-on crash near Issaquah

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a three-car head-on crash that briefly closed State Route 18 near Issaquah Wednesday morning.

At 8:34 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all lanes had reopened. Authorities are asking drivers to proceed with caution as troopers and tow trucks finish cleaning the crash scene near the shoulder.

Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR) said that one patient suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The WSP said this patient is in custody for suspected impairment.

Two other people are being evaluated for injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.