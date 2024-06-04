WSP: Person struck after running into traffic on SR-520 near Redmond

article

Traffic officials are investigating a crash that has blocked lanes of westbound SR-520 in Redmond.

According to Washington State Patrol, a person ran into traffic on SR-520 at W Lake Sammamish Pkwy before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, where they were struck by a car.

WSP and fire crews are currently on scene, and the two rightmost lanes are blocked while they investigate.

There is no information on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to their destination.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

