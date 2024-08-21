When does the 2024 Starbucks fall menu come out in Seattle? Here's what we know

article

The Pumpkin Spice Latte – and other fall favorites – will return to Starbucks stores starting Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant unveiled its fall menu, "marking what many consider the unofficial start of the season," the company said in a news release.

Along with the PSL, Starbucks is also introducing a new drink and bakery item.

Here's what to know before you order:

When does Starbucks' fall menu come out?

The coffee chain said customers will see fall items on Thursday, Aug. 22.

This is two days earlier than last year.

What drinks are on the fall menu?

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, which debuted more than 20 years ago, is the company most popular seasonal beverage.

In addition to the PSL, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso will return.

New this season is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which combines chai with oatmilk and topped with nondairy apple crisp cold foam.

What's in the bakery case?

Customers will see the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and can also get the Baked Apple Croissant and Pumpkin and Pepita Loaf. New this year is a Raccoon Cake Pop.

What drinks will there be at Starbucks Reserve stores?

Also on Thursday, Starbucks Reserve stores in Chicago, New York City and Seattle will debut their fall menu.

Their menus will have the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte and the new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini and Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight.

Starbucks fall flavors at home

Coffee lovers can still enjoy Starbucks' fall flavors at home.

The company said customers can find pumpkin spice flavored coffee, dairy and non-dairy creamers, ready-to-drink Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino and a multiserve Pumpkin Spice Latte at grocery stores.

