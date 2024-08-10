West Seattle's Alki Beach Starbucks closed, signage removed

Starbucks has closed another prime Seattle location. This time, Alki Beach residents caught the surprise. The store had been open since 1999.

Alki Beach Starbucks location in West Seattle on August 10, one day after closure. (West Seattle Blog reports the photo was sent in to them from Alki Community Council President Charlotte Starck).

Starbucks recently announced that it would be closing its Alki store at 2742 Alki Avenue SW on August 11. By August 10, the signage out front was already taken down.

A petition was started on July 16 to save the location, to no avail. The news comes just days after a swiftly announced closure of downtown's 1st and Pike location on August 2.

Some residents took to social media reminiscing on memories from the store that served West Seattle for a quarter of a century.

