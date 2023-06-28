Suspect arrested for dispensary armed robbery following hotel stand-off in SeaTac

Detectives arrested a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a dispensary in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood from May.

Police were investigating the armed robbery, which happened in May, and it led them to develop probable cause to identify and arrest an 18-year-old man in the case.

Officers located the man in a hotel near 31st Ave S and International Blvd in SeaTac. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police secured the location with King County sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents.

A SWAT Team made contact with the suspect and four other people at the hotel. Authorities say the man refused to leave the hotel, but a hostage negotiation team was able to convince him to come into police custody.

Police searched the man’s hotel room, where they recovered six handguns, two rifles, lots of cash and marijuana.

The suspect was booked into the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, and the other suspects in the room—all of whom were juveniles—were booked into King County Child & Family Justice Center for unspecified crimes.