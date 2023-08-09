Suspect arrested in Renton shooting from July, found in Seattle motel

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Renton from late July.

According to Renton Police, officers on July 26 were called to reports of a shooting at the Chevron on Renton Center Way SW. The shooting happened before 2 p.m., and when officers arrived just a minute and a half later, they were told the shooting suspect and victim had already left.

A police sergeant drove to Valley Medical Center and found a car parked outside the Emergency Department, with blood on the interior and visible bullet damage. At that same time, 911 received a call from the hospital reporting a patient with gunshot wounds.

Police met with the victim, a 37-year-old man, who suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they secured surveillance video from the scene of the shooting, and identified a different 37-year-old man as the shooting suspect, whose last known address was in Tacoma.

RELATED: Nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in King County drug bust, enough for 2 million deadly doses

Renton Police tracked the man to a North Seattle motel and arrested him on Tuesday. He was booked into King County Jail.