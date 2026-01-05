Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Seattle hookah lounge

The Brief A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting inside a South Seattle hookah lounge last month. Prosecutors say surveillance video shows a brief fight before the suspect fired multiple shots through the lounge’s front gate. The suspect was already in jail on an unrelated DUI when he was charged and remains held on $3 million bail.



A man has been charged in a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge in South Seattle last month.

Abdulrahman M. Hussein, 30, was already in jail for a DUI in Renton when prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder.

The backstory:

Multiple 911 callers reported a shooting at a hookah lounge along Rainier Avenue South and South King Street at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim in the hookah lounge's bathroom with a gunshot wound in his back. The victim later died in the hospital.

Scene outside a hookah lounge in South Seattle after a deadly shooting on Dec. 1.

Police investigated surveillance video, which allegedly showed the victim and the shooting suspect in a brief physical altercation. The victim struck the suspect several times before walking back inside the hookah lounge, attempting to close the security gate to the front entrance.

Seconds later, the suspect pulls out a handgun from his waistband and fires several rounds through the front gate of the business. Police said several people ran and hid behind objects, and the victim ran towards the back of hookah lounge, where he was later found by officers.

Additional video showed the suspect fleeing the scene and attempting to use a Lime scooter at South Jackson Place and 16th Avenue South.

Business records revealed Gmail account of the scooter operator, which police linked to Abdulrahman Hussein. Investigators pulled up his booking photos and Department of Licensing photo, which appeared to match the suspect from the surveillance video.

Court documents state the suspect took off his gray Nike sweatshirt and threw it in the bushes, which police later recovered and tested for DNA. Hussein came back as a possible match.

Weeks later, on Dec. 24, Hussein was arrested for a DUI crash in Renton. He was booked into jail, where he remained as the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with second-degree murder.

Police added Hussein has prior felony convictions in Oregon for first-degree theft, aggravated theft, and identity theft.

What's next:

Hussein remains jailed on $3 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.

