Suspect in Herron Island, WA double homicide in custody

By
Published  December 12, 2025 7:03am PST
Pierce County
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Pierce County deputies discovered a man and woman dead from apparent knife wounds during a welfare check on Thursday, noting the victims appeared to have been deceased for over a week. 
    • A suspect was subsequently apprehended by a SWAT team at a motel in Kent and is currently hospitalized in serious condition with a self-inflicted injury.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A suspect is in custody after a double homicide in Pierce County. 

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, Key Peninsula deputies responded to 700 East Herron Boulevard Northwest for a welfare check on a man and woman who had not been seen or had shown up for work. 

 When deputies arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman and 39-year-old man dead inside a home. 

According to investigators, the two people had apparent knife wounds, and they believed the two have been dead for over the last week. 

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Carly Cappetto said the suspect was located in a motel in the Kent area and a SWAT team had to be called out in response. 

The suspect, who had a self-inflicted wound, was taken into custody. He is now at the hospital in serious condition. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 253-287-4455.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. 

