Suspect in custody after bank robbery in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a foot chase in University Place on Thursday.
Deputies responded to an alarm after investigators said the suspect robbed a bank and shut employees in a safe.
As deputies responded, they saw a car driving away at a high speed. The suspect crashed into another car on 40th and Emerson and ran away from the scene.
Deputies caught the suspect and took him into custody.