Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after bank robbery in University Place

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
University Place
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a foot chase in University Place on Thursday.

Deputies responded to an alarm after investigators said the suspect robbed a bank and shut employees in a safe. 

As deputies responded, they saw a car driving away at a high speed. The suspect crashed into another car on 40th and Emerson and ran away from the scene. 

Deputies caught the suspect and took him into custody. 