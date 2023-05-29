Suspect rams patrol car, drives into Lynnwood store

Police took a suspect into custody Sunday after they say he rammed into a patrol car and drove into a store in Lynnwood.

Before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft call at the Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police said a person had stolen three pairs of shoes and a handful of clothes, got into a red KIA Optima and tried to "hot wire" the car.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and confirmed the car was stolen from King County.

An officer blocked the suspect from leaving, but the suspect tried driving away by ramming into the patrol car several times. According to police, during one attempt, the suspect drove into the front of the Dick's Sporting Goods.

The suspect then got out of the car, ran to the backside of the building, where he was arrested.

During a search of the stolen car, police found a gun.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect faces several charges, including unlawful possession of a vehicle, firearm and hit-and-run.