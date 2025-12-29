Suspect shot, killed by deputies in Puyallup, WA

The Brief Pierce County deputies shot and killed a suspect early Monday morning in South Hill after responding to reports of a man firing a weapon outside a home. The deadly confrontation occurred while deputies were attempting to contact the man for felony harassment, and the incident is now being investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.



A suspect was shot and killed by deputies early Monday morning in Puyallup.

What we know:

Before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near 85th Avenue East and 156th Street Court East in the South Hill area.

According to the Pierce County Sheriffs Office, the person reported the man in the car had fired a shot outside their home.

When deputies arrived, they found the car and the man asleep.

Investigators spoke with the victims and established probable cause for felony harassment.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to contact the man inside the car and shortly after, shots were fired.

After attempting life-saving measures on the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will handle the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

‘She’ll never be gone’: Memorial held for fallen WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.