Swimmer drowns in paddleboard incident, Bellevue Fire warns against wearing 'leash'

After receiving and confirming reports of a swimmer who drowned, the Bellevue Fire Department has issued a statement of warning to all swimmers.

On July 26, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) received reports of a missing or possibly drowning swimmer in the Snoqualmie River in Fall City.

Several KCSO patrol and marine units were dispatched, along with the fire department, in response to the call.

When first responders arrived, they found the person in the water, pulled them out and started performing CPR. Unfortunately, the attempt to revive the person was unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was taken to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for examination. Their identification will be released pending family notification.

In response to the drowning, the Bellevue Fire Department tweeted:

"Since mid-July, Bellevue Fire paramedics have responded to two drownings on the Snoqualmie River. Both involved stand-up paddleboards and leashes. Experts in the SUP community advise NOT to wear a leash when paddling on rivers, especially if you are inexperienced with the sport."

It's unclear if the victim was wearing a lifejacket.