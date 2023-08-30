T-Mobile Park offering Upper Deck Golf this fall

The Seattle Mariners have partnered with Upper Deck Golf to offer fans an exclusive opportunity to play golf inside T-Mobile Park this fall, featuring unique tee times, music, food, and golf-themed challenges.

"We’re excited to partner with Upper Deck Golf in bringing this unique event to Seattle. No matter your skill level, this experience will be fun for golfers of all ages," said Frances Traisman, Seattle Mariners senior vice president of sales. "We encourage fans to sign up for early access as soon as possible to ensure they get their desired tee times for this unforgettable event."

Fans at the ballpark will have the chance to try a diverse selection of food and beverages, listen to music, and engage in various golf-themed challenges.

Tee times for Upper Deck Golf will be available from as early as 7 a.m. to as late as 9 p.m. on each of the three event dates. Tee times will be offered for two players at a time, with VIP tee times also on the menu with additional perks.

Nine holes will be offered that take you around the ballpark.

"Upper Deck Golf is a truly unique golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country," said Brian Graham, the Upper Deck Golf co-founder. "Fans will have a chance to hit tee shots throughout T-Mobile Park down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse festival inside the ballpark."

For frequently asked questions and how to secure your spot, click here.

Registration for tee times opens in late September, but fans can register for early access before the general public.