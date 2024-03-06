Taco Time brings ‘taco burger’ back for a limited time

Taco Time Northwest is bringing back its Taco Burger for a limited time.

The taco burger comes with a brioche bun, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Thousand Island dressing. You can choose pinto beans, chicken, or seasoned beef.

The prices range from $4.99 to $5.49.

Taco Time previously had the taco burger on the menu last year.

It's unclear how long the taco burger will stick around. You can order the taco burger in person or on the app.

Taco Time has several locations throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The original Taco Time Northwest restaurant opened in White Center back in 1962.