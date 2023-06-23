Tacoma Public Schools offering Summer Teen Late Nights

Starting June 26, Tacoma Public Schools will be starting their free summer program ‘Summer Teen Late Nights’ for middle and high school students across Tacoma.

Tacoma schools, community centers and non-profits will be providing a safe space for teens to get free dinner and participate in open gym, art and music activities, and hang out with friends.

The drop-in program will allow students to attend as often as they would like. Parents can pre-register their child prior to the start date on Compass/Family App.



The program is expected to run from June 26 – Sept 1, every weeknight from 5-10 p.m.

There are set to be 12 Summer Teen Late Night locations with each location being a designated spot for the different schools around the the Tacoma area. Students can drop-in at their designated location or the location that is nearest to their home.

Summer Teen Late Night Locations: