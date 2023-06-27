Tacoma teen arrested for making threats to Seattle nightclub

A teen was arrested after making threats to a Pioneer Square nightclub last week.

After 6 p.m. Thursday, a person called 911 to report someone posted "concerning" statements on an online forum about and upcoming Seattle nightlife event.

An officer interviewed the caller and during the investigation, the officer determined the threats to be credible and developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old boy for making threats to "harm attendees" at the event.

The teen was located in Tacomaand he was taken into custody. Detectives also found a gun in his possession.

After searching a search warrant at the teen's home, detectives found a semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm drum magazine with ammunition.

The teen was booked into the Youth Services Center for investigation of threats to bomb or injure property by unlawfully threatening to injure a place of public assembly/place used for human occupancy and investigation of unlawful possession of firearms.