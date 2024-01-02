Teen shot in back of the head during Pierce County road rage incident

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for information on a road rage shooting that left a teen injured in Pierce County on New Year's Day.

According to WSP, a 16-year-old girl was driving eastbound on 176th Street in the South Hill neighborhood just after 6 p.m. Monday in a black 2001 Lexus Sedan with an 18-year-old man as her front-seat passenger. WSP said a road rage incident between them and another unknown vehicle ensued as they were passing 78th Avenue.

As the two vehicles approached Meridian Ave., a person from the unknown vehicle threw an object at the Lexus. As the driver of the Lexus tried to accelerate away, a single shot was fired in their direction from the unknown vehicle.

The bullet entered through the rear windshield, passing through the passenger side headrest and hitting the man in the back of the head.

Thankfully, the bullet did not penetrate deeper than the skin and the passenger’s injuries are not life-threatening.

If you have any information on the shooting or suspects, contact WSP Detective Travis Calton at (360) 918-4032.