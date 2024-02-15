Redmond teen tech wiz develops communication app for paralyzed individuals

article

In a remarkable display of ingenuity, 17-year-old Grace Iordanov has created "Blink Communicate" an innovative app designed to give a voice to individuals who may have been paralyzed.

The application utilizes the simple act of blinking to facilitate communication with family members and hospital staff, offering a solution to those facing total body paralysis or locked-in syndrome.

Iordanov is not your typical teenager. With a passion for computer science, she has already developed multiple apps, and Blink Communicate is her latest creation. The app employs computer vision technologies and artificial intelligence to detect real-time blinking. Depending on the number of blinks, it responds with predefined phrases, enabling individuals with limited mobility to express their needs and desires.

The application specifically targets individuals with Locked-in Syndrome (LiS), a rare disorder of the nervous system. According to the National Institutes of Health, people diagnosed with LiS are paralyzed, except for the muscles controlling eye movement, leaving them fully aware and capable of thinking but unable to speak.

Iordanov's inspiration stemmed from a desire to help these individuals communicate with necessities such as water, food, or clothing.

"I always have wanted to develop technology that can help these people out to better communicate and live a comfortable life even though they have a disability," Iordanov said.

The app features a legend on the left side of the screen, indicating the number of blinks required for specific words. Additionally, a timer above 14 seconds helps users manage the timing of their blinks effectively.

Iordanov envisions Blink Communicate being used in hospitals worldwide, becoming a vital tool for patients and healthcare professionals alike.

"It was a great feeling that I've had last done something to be able to help out people facing major issues," Iordanov said.

She has reached out to several area hospitals to introduce and offer the app for free, with hopes of expanding its use and impact. She is currently working on further enhancing the app by adding more words and audio outputs, demonstrating her commitment to continuously improving the technology and helping individuals regain their voice.

"It's simply priceless for people who are facing a very devastating condition to be able to do something that many of us take for granted, such as being able to communicate in one way or another," Iordanov said.