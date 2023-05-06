Teenager's body found near Safeway parking lot in Renton, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was killed in Renton early Saturday morning.

The Renton Police Department (RPD) says the 17-year-old boy’s body was found laying in a grassy area of a Safeway parking lot near the corner of NE 4th St. and Bremerton Ave. NE.

Authorities say a friend of the victim discovered the body at around 4:00 a.m. It is believed the friend was looking for them, and used their cell phone to track their location.

The RPD says there were multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area at around 3:30 a.m. Detectives say they cannot quite determine if the victim’s death was a result of gun violence.

Additionally, investigators are unsure if the 17-year-old was murdered in the Safeway parking lot, or if he was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped off in the grassy area.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Authorities are now pulling surveillance video from nearby businesses, townhomes and apartments to see if they can figure out what led to the shooting. Police are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to review their footage from 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., and report any suspicious findings.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.