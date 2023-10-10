‘They keep trying to get into my house’; Farm owner claims family targeted by organized crime

Owners of a Pierce County family farm believe their livelihood is at the mercy of an organized crime ring.

Ashley Little, owner of The Little Farm in Graham reports within the last week and a half the same group has showed up at their property three separate times.

Little says she filed multiple complaints with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. She’s shared photo evidence. However, the mother of two is concerned authorities are not taking her concerns seriously enough.

"I’ve not been worried so much about what they’ve taken," said Little. "It’s the fact that they keep trying to get into my house."

The Pierce County Sherrif’s Department confirms deputies received reports of suspicious activity at the 224th Street SE property both in June and October of this year. The department defends there’s no crime in showing up at a property, but Little argues the group has gone beyond trespassing.

Little claims they’ve let her animals loose, confronted her children and even entered her home.

"We’ve put all the gates, the locks up, we’ve put cameras up," said Little. "They’ve seen that we mean business, they keep coming back and now I feel quite threatened. Short of this becoming violent, how does this stop?"