Things to do: Fremont Fair, Juneteenth events, Father's Day activities

Looking for something to do around Puget Sound this weekend? Check out the Fremont Fair, the Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth events and these Father's Day activities.

Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weekend weather forecast.

Atlantic Street Center’s 22nd annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Juneteenth celebration in South Seattle features local food, entertainment, raffles and Black-owned businesses featured as vendors.

Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle | Admission is free, though attendees are encouraged to reserve a ticket.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Federal Way

See more Juneteenth activities happening all weekend.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Strawberry Festival

The annual event takes place at Burien Town Square Park (480 SW 152nd Street) on June 17-18. The event features vendors, performances, a petting zoo, food and strawberry shortcakes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The car show is happening the following day on Sunday.

Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade

You can kick off summer with the 33rd annual Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade happening June 17-18.

Highlights of the event are 300+ vendors, two music stages, beer gardens, food and the infamous naked bike ride.

The parade is also at 2 p.m. on Saturday. See the parade route here.

Father's Day Weekend Air Show at Olympic Flight Museum

Free admission for dads at Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight is offering free admission for dads all day, who attend with their children of any age. 9404 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See more information here.

Meeker Days in Puyallup

26th Annual Bell Harbor Rendezvous

More than 40 classic yachts will be on display this weekend at the Bell Harbor Marina at Pier 66 on the Seattle waterfront. It's for the 26th Annual Bell Harbor Rendezvous. Many of the yachts were built before World War II, with the oldest one built on Vashon Island in 1914. Most of the boats will be open for public tours. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Father's Day.

Ongoing events

Stranger Things: The Experience

An immersive Stranger Things Experience and bar has popped up in Seattle. You can feel like you're in the Upside Down and can enjoy 80s snacks and drinks.

At 1750 Occidental Ave., Seattle | Cost: $29+. Ticket info here.

Food Truck Festival

You can catch Food Truck Festival at Westlake Park (401 Pine Street, Seattle) until the end of August. See the schedule for the trucks here.

Washington's first alpine rollercoaster

A new attraction has opened in Leavenworth, allowing guests to ride a roller coaster through mountains. You can see Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River Rapids and the town of Leavenworth on the coaster. Riders can cruise slowly down or go up to 27 mph.

Leavenworth Adventure Park (545 Junction Ln, Leavenworth) | Hours: Thursday-Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Get more information on tickets and reservations here.