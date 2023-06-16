Expand / Collapse search

Things to do: Fremont Fair, Juneteenth events, Father's Day activities

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 13 Seattle

Mostly cloudy to start weekend

Clouds continue to push inland Friday for an overcast day and by late afternoon/early evening, we expect a few light showers to roll across the Sound.

SEATTLE - Looking for something to do around Puget Sound this weekend? Check out the Fremont Fair, the Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth events and these Father's Day activities. 

Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weekend weather forecast.

Atlantic Street Center’s 22nd annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Juneteenth celebration in South Seattle features local food, entertainment, raffles and Black-owned businesses featured as vendors. 

Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle | Admission is free, though attendees are encouraged to reserve a ticket

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Federal Way

3rd annual Juneteenth celebration in Federal Way

The city of Federal Way is hosting their 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration this weekend.

See more Juneteenth activities happening all weekend.

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Mariners celebrate pride, Juneteenth & Father's Day

The Seattle Mariners host the White Sox this weekend at T-Mobile Park, and will celebrate Pride and Juneteenth.

Strawberry Festival 

Several free events happening in Burien this weekend

Check out the Strawberry Festival, or head to the Father's Day Car Show.

The annual event takes place at Burien Town Square Park (480 SW 152nd Street) on June 17-18. The event features vendors, performances, a petting zoo, food and strawberry shortcakes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The car show is happening the following day on Sunday. 

Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade

You can kick off summer with the 33rd annual Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade happening June 17-18. 

Highlights of the event are 300+ vendors, two music stages, beer gardens, food and the infamous naked bike ride. 

The parade is also at 2 p.m. on Saturday. See the parade route here.

Father's Day Weekend Air Show at Olympic Flight Museum

Father's Day Weekend Air Show at Olympic Flight Museum

If you're looking for something special to do on Father's Day, look no further than the 'Father's Day Weekend Air Show' at the Olympic Flight Museum in Tumwater.

Free admission for dads at Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight is offering free admission for dads all day, who attend with their children of any age. 9404 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

See more information here.

Meeker Days in Puyallup

Meeker Days begin in Puyallup

Meeker Days in Puyallup start Friday and run through the weekend.

26th Annual Bell Harbor Rendezvous

Classic Yachts on display this weekend in Seattle

More than 40 classic yachts will be on display this weekend at the Bell Harbor Marina at Pier 66 on the Seattle waterfront. It's for the 26th Annual Bell Harbor Rendezvous. Many of the yachts were built before World War II, with the oldest one built on Vashon Island in 1914. Most of the boats will be open for public tours. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Father's Day.

Ongoing events

Stranger Things: The Experience

Sneak peek at 'Stranger Things: The Experience' in Seattle

'Stranger Things: The Experience' is opening soon in Seattle and Good Day Seattle got a sneak peek!

An immersive Stranger Things Experience and bar has popped up in Seattle. You can feel like you're in the Upside Down and can enjoy 80s snacks and drinks. 

At 1750 Occidental Ave., Seattle | Cost: $29+. Ticket info here. 

Food Truck Festival

You can catch Food Truck Festival at Westlake Park (401 Pine Street, Seattle) until the end of August. See the schedule for the trucks here

Washington's first alpine rollercoaster 

Washington state's first alpine roller coaster opens at Leavenworth Adventure Park

Leavenworth Adventure Park opens June 1 and will be the home to Washington state's first alpine coaster.

A new attraction has opened in Leavenworth, allowing guests to ride a roller coaster through mountains. You can see Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River Rapids and the town of Leavenworth on the coaster.  Riders can cruise slowly down or go up to 27 mph. 

Leavenworth Adventure Park (545 Junction Ln, Leavenworth) | Hours: Thursday-Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Get more information on tickets and reservations here.  