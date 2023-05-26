Things To Do Memorial Day Weekend in Seattle: NW Folklife Festival, Wild Waves, Stranger Things Experience

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events happening around the Seattle area Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29.

Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weekend weather forecast. Also, traffic will be really heavy at times as this weekend is the unofficial start to summer. Get the latest travel tips before you go whether traveling by plane, train or automobile.

By the way, have you ever wondered what the difference is between Memorial Day and Veterans' Day? Find out here.

Now, here are some things to do this weekend!

Northwest Folklife Festival

The Annual Northwest Folklife Festival returns at Seattle Center featuring live music, dance, storytelling, food and art. It's free and runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bicycle Weekends

A portion of Lake Washington Blvd. will be closed during Bicycle Weekends on Saturday and Sunday from May to September. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can grab your bike or lace up your shoes and enjoy the boulevard between the Seward Park entrance and Mount Baker Park's each. Get info about parking details here.

Crafts in the Park

At Crafts in the Park, kids and adults alike can craft for free at a series led by SilverKite Community Arts. This weekend is sock puppets! Kids must be accompanied by an adult. The event is Saturday 1-4 p.m. at Westlake Park in Downtown Seattle.

Wild Waves opens!

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park opens for the season on Saturday, May 27. Learn more about hours and tickets here.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Stranger Things: The Experience is opening in Seattle. Check before you go to see if tickets are available and purchase online as availability may be limited.

Sports!