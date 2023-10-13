Things to do: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses, Día de los Muertos celebrations & MORE!

Get ready for a month filled with spooky thrills and fall festivities as Western Washington becomes a Halloween hub. From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to haunted houses and Día de los Muertos celebrations, there are plenty of things to do!

PUMPKIN PATCHES/CORN MAZES

Bob's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm (Snohomish)

This year's Fall Festival is underway at Bob's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish. They have a pumpkin patch and even apple cannons!

For tickets and hours, visit their website here.

Haunted Farm in Snohomish

Stalker Farms has two walk-through haunts, a non-haunted corn maze, games and concessions. The festivities run from Oct. 13 through Oct. 29, and they're open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To buy tickets, visit their website.

This haunted farm is recommended for anyone 12 and older.

The Haunted Woods (Buckley)

If you're in the mood for frightening creatures in an abandoned barn – WITHOUT FLASHLIGHTS – Maris Farms is the destination for you. There's also a flashlight maze without creatures for those looking for something a little more mellow.

They are open from Oct. 13 through Oct. 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

HAUNTED HOUSES/GHOST TOURS

Fright Fest at Wild Waves (Federal Way)

Fright Fest is back at Wild Waves Theme and Water Park this weekend! There are activities that the whole family to enjoy, but beware, because after dark, the monsters come out to find their prey.

This runs from Oct. 6 through 29. They are open on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. They will NOT be open on Halloween.

Reservations are required, you can purchase tickets here.

Frighthouse Station (Tacoma)

This haunted house near the Tacoma Dome is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 13 through Nov. 4 (Except Nov. 2).

You can purchase tickets here.

Georgetown Morgue (Seattle)

The Georgetown Morgue runs from Oct. 13 through Nov. 4 in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. The hours vary anywhere from starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 11:30 p.m.

To view the schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

This haunted house is recommended for anyone ages 12 and older.

Capitol Hill Historical Ghost Tour (Seattle)

This ghost tour, located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 28. The tour begins Saturdays at 7 p.m. in front of Elliot Bay Book Company at 1521 10th Ave.

For just $5, you can hear dozens of stories and locations of real-life ghost encounters.

More information can be found on their website, click here.

Medieval haunted woods (Vaughn)

From Oct. 13 through Oct. 29, you can enter an alternate reality filled with dragons and other mythical beasts lurking through the woods along a one-mile trail in Vaughn.

For directions, hours and tickets, visit their website here.

My Morbid Mind Haunted House (Lacey)

Enter the unknown inside an old barn at 4548 Marvin Road SE in Lacey. This haunted house is open from Oct. 13 through Oct. 31.

On Oct. 28, younger kids can walk through with the lights turned on (An Additional $5 fee).

For tickets, directions and hours, visit their website.

Nile Nightmares (Mountlake Terrace)

This is an outdoor walk through a haunted golf course at Nile Shrine Gold Center. There will be a food court and a beer garden, and they will be open Oct. 13 through Oct. 31 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Nile Nightmares is recommended for kids older than 12, but on Oct. 21, they will have a less scary version for younger kids from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Escape rooms will cost a little extra.

Visit their website for more information.

HALLOWEEN AT THE ZOO

Pumpkin Bash at Woodland Park Zoo

The Woodland Park Zoo is getting in on the Halloween fun with a weekend of treats without the tricks! It's the return of the popular Pumpkin Bash! Who wouldn't want to see a hippo chow down on a giant pumpkin?

Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Zoo Boo in Tacoma

On Oct. 14 and 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids can enjoy treats, play games, watch animals play with pumpkins, and more at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma.

For more information, visit their website.

Hoot ‘N’ Owl Halloween at the wildlife park

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park from Oct. 13 through Oct. 22 between the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be eight candy stations, games, nocturnal animals and spooky decorations.

For more information, visit their website.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATIONS (Seattle, Tacoma)

Festival Latinx returns to Tacoma

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Festival Latinx is returning to Tacoma Armory on Saturday to celebrate Latinx culture through dance performances, art, food and family fun.

Light version of Robin Hood

Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The adventures of Robin Hood is taking over Village Theater with some hilarious fun! Today on Studio 13 Live, we are joined by some of the actors!

For more information, click here.

