Things to do: Holiday events, musicals and tree lightings

The holiday season is here and whether you're a big celebrator or not, there are a lot of things to do in our region during this time of the year! In this list, you'll find a selection of events, concerts and activities!

If you decide to head out for something, make sure to dress for the occasion and check the latest weather forecast before you leave!

Shows, Musicals & Events

Tree Lightings This Week

Christmas Ship Festival

During the Christmas Ship Festival, you can ride on the main ship with the choir, or on another boat following close behind. This is for adults only, but the whole family can watch for FREE from the shore.

For more information, click here.

Gingerbread Village

From Nov. 21 through Jan. 1, you can take your family to see displays made of mostly food with a chocolate factory theme at Gingerbread Village in Sheraton Grand Seattle. The hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except it closes at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, click here.

Snowflake Lane

Bring the family to Bellevue Way between NE 4th and NE 8th to catch a 20-minute show filled with lights, music, falling snow, dancers and drummers!

Snowflake Lane begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 - Dec. 24. Best of all, it's completely FREE.

Drive-thru Christmas lights (Stanwood)

If you would like to see a million Christmas lights, displays and costumed characters, but in the comfort and warmth of your own car, look no further than the Lights of Christmas happening in Stanwood! The event runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 from 5-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Christmas trees (Auburn)

Local businesses are designing a dozen Christmas trees during the Festival of Trees at White River Valley Museum. The festival runs through Dec. 30, but they will be closed on Dec. 24. The best part, it's completely FREE!

For hours and additional information, click here.

Free things to do (check for holiday closures):