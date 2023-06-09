Expand / Collapse search

Things to do: State parks are free, fish without a license this weekend, Seattle Pride events and more!

Published 
Things To Do
FOX 13 Seattle

Wet start to Friday

Changes arrive in our forecast on Friday. Expect widespread light rain, chilly temperatures, and overcast skies.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events happening around the Seattle area June 9-11.

Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weekend weather forecast.

Free state park weekend

Enchanted Valley in Olympic National Park. (Brian Michelsen // CC BY 2.0)

You can picnic and play at any of the 140 Washington State Parks for free on June 10-11.

For more information, click here.

Fish without a license

Northwest Fishing Reports

On June 10 and 11, you don't need to buy a license to catch fish! 

For more details, please visit the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's website.

Jurassic World Live in Kent

ashingtonPreviewing Jurassic World Live

Good Day Seattle is in Kent, where Jurassic World Live Tour makes a stop this weekend.

Races at Emerald Downs

Previewing races at Emerald Downs

Good Day Seattle is previewing the races at Emerald Downs and Brian MacMillan is talking to one of the horse trainers.

Seattle Storm retiring Sue Bird's jersey

Storm to retire Sue Bird's jersey

This weekend, the Seattle Storm will be retiring Sue Bird's jersey.

Whatcom County's ‘Whatcom this Whey’

Caring for cows and calves

Whatcom County is the place to be this weekend if you are a dairy fan. The County is hosting their annual 'Whatcom this Whey' event.

Mariners Care charity auction this weekend

Mariners Care Charity Auction this weekend

This weekend, the Mariners will head to Anaheim to face the Angels. While the team tries to get the win on the field, you have a chance to win off the field, while doing some good for the community.

Seattle Pride Classic (June 9-11)

Pride month kicks off with Pride in the Park

More Pride celebrations got underway over the weekend and the annual Pride in the Park helped kick off the month at Volunteer Park.

Seattle Pride Hockey Association hosts the Seattle Pride Classic on June 9-11 at the Kraken Community Iceplex. The 18-team hockey tournament will showcase over 260 LGBTQ+ and allied hockey players participating over three days at the home of the Seattle Kraken.

Organizers say the best day to attend is Sunday afternoon.

Pioneer Square Market & Music Festival

The Pioneer Square neighborhood is holding the first Pioneer Summer Market & Music Festival from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be in Occidental Square will feature up to 40 vendors and 8 different live bands.

University of Washington Graduation

This might not be an event you would like to go to, but this is something to keep in mind if you plan on venturing over to the University District.

The UW will honor the graduating class of 2023 at the University’s 148th Annual Commencement Exercises. Over 5,500 graduates will take the field at the magnificent Husky Stadium. The ceremonies start at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.