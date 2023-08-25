Things to do this weekend: Drake, Ed Sheeran in Seattle, Enumclaw Pro Rodeo & more!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the Enumclaw Pro Rodeo, FREE movies in Seattle and Tacoma, or a Mariners' baseball game on a nice summer day.

As always, be sure to check out our weather forecast, because it looks like temperatures are warming up and wildfire smoke is moving in.

Drake, 21 Savage and Ed Sheeran in Seattle

Enumclaw Pro Rodeo

Aug. 25-27

Cowboys and cowgirls will showcase their skills in bull riding, buckin' broncs, and steer wrestling at the Enumclaw Pro Rodeo, held at the Enumclaw Expo Center located at 45224 284th Ave. SE in Enumclaw.

FREE Movies

Movies at the Mural (Seattle)

Watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for free on a 40-foot screen on the lawn at Mural Amphitheater at Seattle City Center on Aug. 25

Summer Bash & Outdoor Movies (Tacoma)

Watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ at STAR Center for FREE in Tacoma.

Hawaiian Luau (Tacoma)

The Polynesian Luau, organized by the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, offers a ticket that covers entertainment, food, vendor booths, and colorful costumes. The event will be held at 4851 S Tacoma Way in Tacoma.

LeMay Annual Car Show (Tacoma)

At the LeMay Annual Show, visitors can witness a display of 1000 vintage vehicles, along with dolls and antiques. The event will take place at the Marymount Event Center located at 325 152nd St. E in Tacoma. For entry, please use the entrance at 14601 4th Ave E in Parkland.

Washington State Garlic Fest

Classic Car Show (Spanaway)

Admire classic cars and trucks, vote for your favorite, and shop from food trucks at the Classic Car Show at Spanaway Park, 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S in Spanaway. Free.

South Sound Block Party (Olympia)

The South Sound Block Party guarantees attendees a lively experience with 17 bands, food vendors, a beer garden, games, and stunning views of Puget Sound. The event will be held at the parking lots surrounding Olympia Area Rowing, located at 1022 Marine Drive NE in Olympia. Admission is free for children aged 12 and younger.

Arts in the Garden (Bellevue)

Arts in the Garden at Bellevue Botanical Garden on 12001 Main St. in Bellevue features 23 artists, 3-D garden art, live music, food trucks on Sat. & Sun. Free admission.

Washington State International Kite Festival (Long Beach, Aug. 21-27)

Witness the exhilarating spectacle of kite fliers competing at the Washington State International Kite Festival in Long Beach, located along the breezy Pacific Coast. Admission is FREE , whether you choose to watch the kite fliers or fly your own kite. For those interested, the nearby World Kite Museum at 303 SW Sid Snyder Drive in Long Beach offers a separate admission fee.

Wheels on the Waterfront (Everett)

Witness a captivating display of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles at the Wheels On The Waterfront event held at Boxcar Park, located on 1200 Millwright Loop W in Everett. The event offers live music, delectable food vendors, and free admission, with the exception of a $5 parking fee.

Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Fest (Des Moines)

The Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest, hosted at Des Moines Beach Park on 22030 Cliff Ave. S in Des Moines, offers a delightful experience with live blues music, a selection of beers from 23 local breweries, refreshing ginger beer, and a variety of food available for purchase. Please note that this event is exclusively for adults, and no children or pets are allowed.

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 11: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) walks in the dugout during a regular season game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on June 11, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Spor Expand

Aug. 25 – 27