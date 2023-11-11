Thousands participate in Auburn's annual Veterans Day Parade

Around 4,000 people participated in Auburn’s annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

Despite the rain, large crowds lined Main Street to celebrate the 58-year-old tradition.

"Considered to be the largest Veterans Day Parade west of the Mississippi," said retired army veteran, Shellie Willis. "And to see veterans in the audience, just seeing their eyes. You can see them reflecting on their own service and just feeling honored in that moment."

Parade organizers estimate 170 entrants showed up. More than a dozen bands, ROTC units and antique military vehicles were part of the patriotic procession.

"Our whole area of Western Washington is inundated with veterans from everywhere," said army veteran, Will Warren. "JBLM is right down the street. You’ve got Kitsap, Bremerton, Whidbey Island, all of that."