Thurston Co. middle schooler assaulted on video granted restraining order

A Thurston County girl seen on video getting assaulted by other students at Bush Middle School has filed a restraining order against one of her alleged attackers.

Robert Orr says he plans to homeschool his 14 year-old daughter instead of sending her back to Bush Middle School for the upcoming school year.

Orr pulled his daughter out of the school in April after a 30-second clip of her assault was shared on social media.

He says a 12-month protection order and an order to surrender weapons was granted by Thurston County Family and Juvenile Court against one of the girls who allegedly attacked his daughter.

Orr says no charges have been filed against the other student and the girl was not expelled.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the family of the student listed in the restraining order, and they did not wish to comment.

The Tumwater School District says the appropriate parties received discipline according to state law and district policies and procedures, and provided this statement:

"The safety and well-being of our students is top priority. We encourage any students who are experiencing harassment, intimidation or bullying to report it quickly to a trusted adult so that we can respond. There are many ways that students or families can let a school or the district know of issues their student is experiencing. On our website there is a section that provides a reporting form, district policy and procedures, and additional resources. We also have an online tip/safety line that people can submit any kind of safety concerns, 24 hours a day.

"We strive to create a safe learning environment for all of our students. Last spring, our Superintendent and the Principal visited the home of the victim and helped create a plan in which the student could continue her education for the rest of the school year through tutoring supported by the school district. We have not been given the opportunity to work with the family to create a safety plan for her return for the new school year. Due to privacy concerns and the ongoing matter with local authorities, we are unable to comment further."

Orr's daughter did not wish to show her face on camera but wanted to share a message for other kids who may be bullied in school.

"If you endure something like that, you've got to tell a trusted adult. It's best you talk to somebody that you trust about what's happening instead of going through things on your own," said Orr's daughter.

