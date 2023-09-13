Traffic delays expected as Beyoncé takes the stage at Lumen Field Thursday night

On the heels of massive Taylor Swift crowds in Seattle, Beyoncé is the next superstar that's expected to pack the streets in South Seattle Thursday night.

Beyoncé will be performing at Lumen Field as part of her Renaissance World Tour September 14th, a concert that's expected to draw thousands of people.

When she takes the stage, three local fans, including Keven So, Darnell Jackson and Kris Jones, will be enjoying the show from the rooftop of their apartment complex near Lumen Field.

"It’s actually really great. We’ve got a great view. You can hear it pretty clearly. So, it’s good. It’s a good time," said So.

"It’s cool, because you can watch it in the apartment. We just all get together, just have a fun moment," said Jackson.

"Avoid the traffic. Avoid the people. There’s going to be a lot of people out there. We just enjoy the weather as well too," said Jones.

The streets will definitely be buzzing when the Bey Hive hits the Emerald City. Traffic delays are expected Thursday night and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) recommends that folks leave themselves plenty of time to get to the concert and to take public transportation if possible, including the light rail. For the nearest light rail stations, click here.

SDOT is also recommending people consider using a bike-share app or scooter to get to the concert. For those who plan on driving, SDOT recommends giving yourself plenty of extra time and even if you have a pre-purchased parking pass, you are still advised to get there very early.

Featured article

"I would take the train. Generally they tend to block this street off," said Gordon, a Cone & Steiner employee.

Employees at Cone & Steiner say they are also gearing up for big crowds Thursday.

"We are just used to crowds with Sea Hawks, Sounders, Taylor Swift. So, we just do what we do, nothing particularly special. Of course, we will offer a full menu, and we are always prepared," said Gordon.

It's already been a great summer for crowds in Pioneer Square.

"The Taylor Swift crowd, that was an experience, kind of earth moving, but I expect a big crowd for Beyoncé. I see all the trucks coming in, so I’m sure it will be massive," said Gordon.

The doors open at 6:30 pm Thursday and the concert is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm.

Beyoncé has also requested that fans wear silver to the concert Thursday.