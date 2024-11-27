Anticipate traffic delays in Leavenworth, WA for Christmas lights, WSDOT warns

In true Christmas fashion, the Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers about slow moving traffic in Leavenworth over the holidays.

On Tuesday, the agency posted another one of its cleverly drawn traffic maps warning drivers about the influx of traffic expected at the Village of Lights: Christmastown.

"Do not be hasty, for many will make the pilgrimage this weekend," WSDOT whimsically wrote in its Facebook post, accompanied by a medieval-style, Candyland-themed road map. "The way will be long and fraught with delays, and the streets shall be filled with pedestrians in town."

The Christmas extravaganza, which kicks off after Thanksgiving and runs through Dec. 24, means thousands of people are going to be traveling far and wide to experience the festivities. However, WSDOT is urging drivers to "stay ever true to US-2" and avoid the "false shortcuts" on:

North Road

Chumstick Highway

Icicle Road/East Leavenworth Road

WSDOT says if you drive along any of these roads, you will experience delays because they are residential roads not designed to handle high traffic volumes.

In WSDOT's words, "These roads lead into the deep, dark woods and there be dragons!"

Temporary parking restrictions and some local road closures will also be in place in and around the Bavarian-themed town during the Village of Lights: Christmastown event.

WSDOT says Link Transit will offer five free Park and Ride lots between Wenatchee and Leavenworth, and fare-free buses seven days a week.

Visitors can view the Link Transit schedule online.

