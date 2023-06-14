Police arrest 2 people after trying to siphon gas in Everett

Another case of fuel siphoning has been reported by the Everett Police Department and two people were arrested.

It was just over a year ago that police first warned the citizens of Everett to be wary of thieves trying to siphon gasoline from their vehicles. And as gas prices remain high, this act of mischief has become all too common.

On Tuesday morning Everett Dispatch received a tip about two men attempting to steal gas in the 2800 block of Baker Street.

According to police, after arriving they spoke with a witness, who saw the suspects continuing their attempt to steal gas by drilling holes in the vehicle tanks.

Oblivious to the arrival of officers, the suspects were quickly arrested and later into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of theft and malicious mischief.