Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:27 PM PDT until MON 4:27 PM PDT, Chelan County
4
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
from MON 3:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 3:07 PM PDT until FRI 6:12 PM PDT, Ferry County

Tukwila 3-year-old shot in the head dies weeks later

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tukwila
FOX 13 Seattle

Tukwila shooting leaves toddler in critical condition, police say

Tukwila police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left a toddler critically injured.

TUKWILA, Wash. - A Tukwila toddler who was shot in the head last month has died from their injuries. 

On April 21, officers responded to several 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood regarding a shooting. 

Around the corner from the shooting scene was the Tukwila Fire Station 53. Just as firefighters were about to respond to the 911 call at the house, a car arrived at the fire station. A critically injured child was in the car in the arms of a screaming woman.

Medics started life-saving efforts on the toddler, who was later taken to the hospital. The emotional family member stayed with the toddler and went with them to the hospital.

It appears the child was shot at the home and then was taken to the fire station. The shooting is not believed to be random. 

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the 3-year-old as Finesse Ezell. The child died on May 11, and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the ME's office. 

It's unclear if anyone has been taken into custody for the shooting. 

If you have any information on the incident, email tips@tukwila.gov or call the non-emergency line at 206-241-2121. Reference case number 23-2247.