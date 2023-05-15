Tukwila 3-year-old shot in the head dies weeks later

A Tukwila toddler who was shot in the head last month has died from their injuries.

On April 21, officers responded to several 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood regarding a shooting.

Around the corner from the shooting scene was the Tukwila Fire Station 53. Just as firefighters were about to respond to the 911 call at the house, a car arrived at the fire station. A critically injured child was in the car in the arms of a screaming woman.

Medics started life-saving efforts on the toddler, who was later taken to the hospital. The emotional family member stayed with the toddler and went with them to the hospital.

It appears the child was shot at the home and then was taken to the fire station. The shooting is not believed to be random.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the 3-year-old as Finesse Ezell. The child died on May 11, and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the ME's office.

It's unclear if anyone has been taken into custody for the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident, email tips@tukwila.gov or call the non-emergency line at 206-241-2121. Reference case number 23-2247.