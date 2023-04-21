Tukwila shooting leaves toddler in critical condition, police say

Tukwila police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left a toddler injured.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to several 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood.

As officers approached near Fire Station 53, they saw a car immediately drive away from the location.

Police said at the station there was a toddler who had been shot and was in critical condition.

Medics started life-saving efforts on the toddler, who was later taken to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.