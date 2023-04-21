Expand / Collapse search

Tukwila shooting leaves toddler in critical condition, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tukwila
FOX 13 Seattle

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left a toddler injured. 

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to several 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood

As officers approached near Fire Station 53, they saw a car immediately drive away from the location. 

Police said at the station there was a toddler who had been shot and was in critical condition.

Medics started life-saving efforts on the toddler, who was later taken to the hospital. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 