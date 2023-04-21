Tukwila shooting leaves toddler in critical condition, police say
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left a toddler injured.
At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to several 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood.
As officers approached near Fire Station 53, they saw a car immediately drive away from the location.
Police said at the station there was a toddler who had been shot and was in critical condition.
Medics started life-saving efforts on the toddler, who was later taken to the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.