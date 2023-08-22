Tukwila PD arrests armed robbery suspect after bullet flies through police station lobby

An unexpected series of events unfolded at the Tukwila Police Department's Justice Center early Tuesday morning, and it began with a bullet flying through the lobby of the police station.

According to a Facebook post by the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers in the Justice Center heard a loud bang in the lobby. Upon investigation, officers discovered shattered glass and a bullet hole in one of the walls. The discovery was immediately followed by a swift response to an ongoing incident unfolding just outside the station.

As officers exited the building, they found a 21-year-old Kent man assaulting another man and a woman at a nearby bus stop. The assailant was observed physically attacking the victims before proceeding to rummage through their pockets in the aftermath of the assault.

Officers intervened, causing the suspect to take off running. A brief pursuit ensued before the suspect was ultimately taken into custody.

The 21-year-old was booked into the King County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

According to the TPD, it was revealed that the suspect has a history of felony convictions, having previously been convicted for offenses related to unlawful possession of a firearm and robbery.

In light of the incident, the Tukwila Police Department shared that their lobby will be temporarily closed to the public for repairs.