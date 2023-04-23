Tukwila PD: Woman critically injured after being shot in the head, police investigating

A woman is in critical condition in the hospital after being shot in the head in Tukwila late Saturday night.

According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 11 p.m. to several reports of gunshots near S 136th St and 32nd Ave S. When they arrived, they found a woman in the road with a gunshot wound to her head.

Officers gave lifesaving aid and performed CPR until medical first responders arrived and took her to the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and do not believe this shooting to be a random act of violence. No suspects have been identified.

Authorities report the woman is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is urged to call (206) 241-2121 or email tips@tukwilawa.gov, case number 230002286.