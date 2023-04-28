Tukwila school zone speed camera cites more than 60 speeding drivers in one day

As the weather warms up, more people are getting outdoors, walking and biking. Drivers in one community are having trouble sharing the road and slowing down.

Tukwila Police Department said drivers are speeding through school zones, including one in particular that has heavy foot traffic.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour on South 144th Street and 46th Ave South in Tukwila. The speed is lowered to 20 miles per hour when the flashing beacon lights are activated.

In an effort to increase safety for students, teachers and staff walking along 144th Street, the city installed speed cameras in the school zone.

However, the cameras have not slowed some drivers down.

Just this week, Tukwila Police Department posted a picture to its social media pages of a speeder flipping off the camera. Police said that driver was one of more than 60 people cited for speeding in the school zone in a single day.

Neighbors like Bob Sullivan said they worry if the cameras and a ticket can’t get people to slow down, what will?

"They’ve tried to do some stuff, but without signage and some enforcement besides this, there’s really nothing," said Sullivan.

Sullivan, who has lived on the busy street for nearly 30 years, said the city has tried to reduce speeding in the area by adding speed humps and speed monitors.

"But they can’t do it here [144th] because of the fire department and the buses. Can’t put speed bumps in," said Sullivan.

He said not enough speed limit signs are posted to help alert drivers.

Neighbors said there is concern about people. Sullivan mentioned it has already happened near the school.

"The neighbor’s son, over here, he got hit in the crosswalk on the other side of the street walking home from school. Broke his leg," said Sullivan.

Scott Miller said he was hit by a car twice, on 144th Street just a few feet outside of the school zone, while crossing in his wheelchair.

"My fear is being hit by another car again," said Miller. "Please slow down man. There’s elderly people around here and stuff. Just try to watch out."

Drivers caught on the school speed zone cameras will get a ticket sent directly to them by mail. That fine can run more than $200.