Two homes catch fire in North Seattle near I-5

Two homes caught fire Monday afternoon in North Seattle just west of I-5.

Firefighters were called before 3:00 p.m. to the 13000 block of Roosevelt Way NE.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews had the fire knocked down by about 3:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

It was too soon to know what caused the fire or the extent of the damage. Crews were continuing to monitor for hot spots inside both homes.

No further details have been released.